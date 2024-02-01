George Kittle is back in the Super Bowl with a vengeance

The San Francisco 49ers beat the Detroit Lions to go to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. The game is a rematch of Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs, which the 49ers lost 31-20 after blowing a lead in the second half.

For those of you who successfully repressed the events towards the end of that game, get ready to relive it all because everyone, including me, will have no problem reminding you how that game ended from multiple angles.

So before we take trips down memory lane to get angry at that, as well as overanalyze everything that’s happened in 2023, there’s a straightforward video that kicks us off:

I don’t need to remind everyone how difficult it is to get to the Super Bowl, let alone win it. The 49ers made it look easy in the 80s and early 90s. There was something in the back of my mind, though, when I heard George Kittle say this at the end of Super Bowl LIV:

George Kittle has been living his best life since being drafted by the 49ers. I’ve learned very quickly never to doubt him, and now, seeing him prophesize he’s coming back with a vengeance one day, part of me was a bit skeptical.

Well, he’s back, folks. The Chiefs have been there (and on the losing end of one) as well, so that’s a tough opponent to extra vengeance on. That said, I can imagine Kittle in the locker room telling everyone he’s not losing this time around and everyone rallying.

The insane legend (yes, legend) of Brock Purdy is being built, and his lighting Kittle’s fuse to blow up in the Super Bowl would be poetic justice. The Super Bowl is the main event, which is about two weeks of storylines, analysis, and everything in between. The 49ers will be a focal point of things, and they have the heart and mentality to get the job done.

Viva Las Vegas. Let’s get things rolling, 49ers Faithful.