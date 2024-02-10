49ers promote Alex Barrett and T.Y. McGill to the active roster; downgrade Kalia Davis to out

The San Francisco 49ers head into Super Bowl LVIII healthy. The only player ruled out is defensive tackle Kalia Davis, who had an outside chance of getting a snap had he been healthy.

San Francisco promoted defensive tackles Alex Barrett and T.Y. McGill to the active roster. That doesn’t necessarily mean those two will play. The Niners made a similar roster move in the NFC Championship and neither player who was called up played.

The benefit of elevating a player to the active roster is that he gets a game check, even without stepping onto the field. Plus, it’s the Super Bowl. It’s one of the cooler things that Kyle Shanahan does.

The Chiefs placed guard Joe Thuney on the injured reserve. His replacement, Nick Allegretti, allowed four pressures and a sack in the AFC Championship. This needs to be a matchup where Arik Armstead, Javon Hargrave, and Javon Kinlaw dominate.

Jerick McKinnon was activated from the injured reserve. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the Chiefs haven’t decided whether McKinnon will play and that it’ll be a pre-game decision. It’s the last game of the Super Bowl, and he’s another weapon that Kansas City doesn’t have out of the backfield. McKinnon also has Patrick Mahomes’ trust. He’s playing.