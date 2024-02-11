49ers vs. Chiefs: How to watch 2024 Super Bowl, start time, TV channel, betting odds and more

And so we come to this. The Super Bowl is upon us and the San Francisco 49ers have a chance to end the quest for six. The 49ers will be facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 49ers for the chance to regain their dominance, the Chiefs for a chance to begin what many have called a “Dynasty”. This is the Super Bowl, Jim Nantz has the call, Tony Romo will be providing commentary.

The 49ers have concluded a great season going where many analysts predicted. Now they need to finish the job. Brock Purdy’s legacy is beginning and standing in the way of the Chiefs getting their third Super Bowl ring in five years.

The Chiefs have gone from having dirt thrown on them to being back in back-to-back Super Bowls. The difference now between 2019 when they last beat the 49ers? The 49ers offense is now on top, while the defense has taken as step back. The Chiefs on the other hand have relied on their defense and less on Patrick Mahomes. That doesn’t say Mahomes isn’t dangerous, just about all the money is coming in on the Chiefs because of their quarterback, which is considered the best in the league.

The 49ers have a healthy roster; Arik Armstead, Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and others are all ready to go.

Meanwhile the Chiefs have injury concerns. Running back Jerick McKinnon has been activated, but remains a game-time decision. Guard Joe Thuney has been placed on injured reserve.

The 49ers opened up as 2.5 favorites against the Chiefs. The line went down to 1.5 points and settled at 2 points. Many are scratching their heads over this but it might be because some serious money came in as a futures bet against the 49ers. There’s also a lot of other Vegas probability shenanigans that we won’t get into here.

Date: Sunday, February 1th, 2024

Kickoff: 3:30 PM PST, 6:30 PM EST

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV

Network: CBS

Play-by-Play: Jim Nantz

Color Analyst: Tony Romo

SB Nation Affiliate: Arrowhead Pride

Odds: 49ers at -2

Total: 47.5

