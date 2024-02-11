49ers fans predict the Super Bowl outcome: 53% picked the Niners to win by 7+

49ers fans are confident headed into Super Bowl Sunday. Las Vegas has the 49ers as the “favorites.” The overall perception is don’t bet against Patrick Mahomes. The funniest part of this season is seeing people accuse Brock Purdy of being a “YAC merchant” and being a “dink and dunk” passer, but that is an accurate description of Mahomes instead. Mahomes is still the best in the world, and that’s why people are hesitant to bet against Kansas City.

Don’t tell that to 49ers fans. Fifty-three percent of 49ers fans believe that the 49ers will roll by 7 points or more.

There is no doubt the 49ers have the better roster. The Chiefs have the better quarterback. Only Joe Burrow and Tom Brady have knocked off Mahomes in the playoffs. Purdy has a chance to do the funniest thing imaginable on Sunday, and 49ers fans believe he will deliver.

Only one other team has been favored in every matchup throughout the season. The 2023 49ers join the 2020 Chiefs as the only teams to accomplish that feat. Regardless of the point spread, the 49ers are the favorite to raise the Lombardi on Sunday.

With just 60 minutes of football left, 49ers fans are all-in on this team and believe they will finish the job. Thirty percent of 49ers fans believe the team will win by 3-6 points. Only 17 percent of our readers believe the Chiefs will win, with nine percent predicting a Chiefs win by seven or more points and eight percent predicting a Chiefs win by one possession.

I enjoy the confidence in this team. Why shouldn’t you be confident? The 49ers are 60 minutes from immortality!