Prop bets to target on Super Sunday

It’s finally time! One last time to bet on football! Oh, I mean, it is Super Bowl Sunday, and the 49ers have a chance to finish the job. Twenty weeks flew by. The offseason crawls by on hands and knees, and football fans crave their games. Of course, you will complain when a Thursday night game is between New England and Arizona, but let’s face it, we love this game.

Let’s celebrate a Lombardi and cash some tickets! Here are the prop bets you need to target to make it a Super Sunday, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Christian McCaffrey needs to touch the football over 25 times. Let’s get in on the anytime TD prop that is essentially free money. The odds sit at -210. Don’t overthink this one.

George Kittle will have a game on Sunday. His prop sits at 50.5 receiving yards. Smash the over. -120 is easy money on Sunday. Let’s lock it in.

Speaking of smashing the over, Deebo Samuel’s receiving prop sits at 58.5. That’s easy. This feels like a big CMC, Deebo, and Kittle game tonight. Taking the over on Samuel sits at -130.

It’s time, let’s lock in our final same-game parlay for the last time. The last game of the year can’t hold anything back now. Niners money line, CMC touchdown, Kittle and Samuel over the receiving prop! Our parlay sits at +675, and a 50-dollar bet can net you 387 American dollars!

Enjoy the game! Enjoy the final game of the season and let’s cash the ticket!

