49ers inactive list: No surprises as the Niners are as healthy as they've been all season

We’re about 85 minutes from Super Bowl LVIII kicking off. The San Francisco 49ers released their inactives for the game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and there were no surprises, thankfully:

OL Matt Pryor

QB Brandon Allen

WR Ronnie Bell

LB Jalen Graham

DL T.Y. McGill

DL Alex Barrett

CB Samuel Womack

Womack was glowing on Thursday during the team’s media availability. He was like a kid in a candy store, just soaking everything in. It was enjoyable to watch.

As we talked about when McGill and Barrett were elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, they still get a full game check.

Nick Bosa and Chase Young had an extended pre-game workout on the field. It’ll never get old watching Bosa do anything football-related, but I still think he doesn’t get the credit he deserves for being an athletic specimen.

Young was attentive and followed Bosa’s every move. The Niners will need both of their edge rushers to bring their A-game today.