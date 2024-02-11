49ers vs. Chiefs 1st quarter thread: It’s time for revenge

It’s finally here. The San Francisco 49ers will look to avenge the last two meetings against the Kansas City Chiefs. This time, it’s on a neutral field. This time, they’ll have Christian McCaffrey on the roster for what’s been closer to 14 months than 48 hours.

There isn’t much left to say that already hasn’t been said. But it’s a great spot for the 49ers to get out to a quick start after getting a stop and forcing the Chiefs to play from behind — something they haven’t had to do in three straight playoff games. That’s changed the perception of Kansas City.

The crowd is overwhelmingly in favor of the Niners Faithful. When San Francisco took the field, the cheers were plentiful, and there were plenty of roars. When the Chiefs came out, boos took over Allegiant Stadium.

It’s a pseudo home game for the Niners. Let’s see if they can take advantage of the crowd behind their back.