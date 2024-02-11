 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dre Greenlaw carted to the locker room after non-contact injury to his Achilles

Horrible news for the Niners. Greenlaw is questionable to return.

By Kyle Posey
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw set the tone on the first drive as he has for the defense all season.

Right before he was getting ready to go onto the field, Greenlaw’s leg gave out:

The 49ers are officially calling Greenlaw’s return “questionable,” but he was carted to the locker room right away. A non-contact injury plus a cart is a double whammy that you never want to see.

You can’t help but feel for Greenlaw, who is the heartbeat of this team. I’d imagine Fred Warner or whoever gives the halftime speech will be passionate, telling the team to “win one for Dre.”

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles replaced Greenlaw in the lineup, as Oren Burks remained in the game as the third linebacker. But in the next series, Burks took over for Flannigan-Fowles.

Stopping the Ch.iefs ground game was paramount coming in, and it’ll be an even bigger challenge without their enforcer.

