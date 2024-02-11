49ers-Chiefs 4th quarter thread: Kyle Shanahan’s legacy can change with a win

The Niners’ defense forced a turnover to begin the third quarter. Ji’Ayir Brown made a terrific read and intercepted Mahomes. It felt like that would be the play that would seal the game for the 49ers.

Instead, it was the inverse in the third quarter for the Niners than the one they experienced in the NFC Championship game.

Kyle Shanahan failed to run the ball on the next two possessions, and the Niners went three-and-out. The defense held the Chiefs to three points while forcing two punts. They did everything possible to keep the Chiefs from scoring.

After the Niners’ defense came up with a critical stop, the punt by Mitch Wishnowsky hit rookie Darrell Luter in the foot. Ray-Ray McCloud tried to communicate and tell everybody to get away but to no avail.

Instead of pouncing on the ball, McCloud elected to scoop the ball. That turned out to be a disastrous decision.