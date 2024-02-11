49ers-Chiefs Overtime thread: Both teams will have a chance to possess the ball

But Jake Moody missed an extra point at the worst possible time. Well, he didn’t miss it. The kick was blocked. A low-trajectory kick didn’t make it over the didn’t make it over the defensive lineman. So, instead of needing a touchdown to win, the Chiefs needed a field goal.

We’ve seen this movie many times before.

Mahomes found Kelce wide open on 3rd & 10 after Logan Ryan failed to line up on time. On 2nd & 10, Watson was wide open for 25 yards. The Chiefs had 1st & goal from the 4-yard line.

It felt inevitable that they would score. But, as they did all season, the Chiefs settled for a field goal.

Javon Hargrave and Arik Armstead got the stop on first down. After forcing Mahomes to run around in the pocket, Flannigan-Fowles tipped the pass intended for Rashee Rice, forcing an incompletion.

Finally, on third down, Ji’Ayir Brown jumped into the throwing lane, flushing Mahomes from the pocket, and Hargrave picked up the sack. It was an incredible series of events that ended in three points.

The 49ers had the ball with just under six minutes remaining. Jennings picked up a critical first down to begin the drive, instantly taking pressure off Purdy with a 23-yard gain. Deebo looked like he was going to break a long run, but it ended up going for nine yards. On 3rd & 5, Spags drew up a beautiful pressure that had a free rusher in Purdy’s face. That led to a tipped pass and a Jake Moody field goal.

Moody’s kick from 53 yards was good to give San Francisco a 19-16 lead.

Wilks waited until the Chiefs picked up multiple first downs to play press coverage. So, with 39 seconds, the Chiefs had a 1st & 10. After Kelce beat Fred Warner for 22 yards on 3rd & 7, a back-shoulder attempt to Kelce was broken up by Warner. Harrison Butker’s kick was good, and we headed into overtime.