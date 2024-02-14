Assistant DL coach Darryl Tapp is headed to the Commanders with Anthony Lynn

Kyle’s update, 10:31 a.m. PT: ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that 49ers assistant defensive line coach Darryl Tapp will join Anthony Lynn and Adam Peters in Washington. Tapp will serve as the Commanders’ defensive line coach.

We’ll have to keep an eye on if any free agents follow Tapp and Lynn to Washington.

On Tuesday, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said he expects “all of our coaches to be back.” We knew Klint Kubiak was headed to the New Orleans Saints to serve as their new offensive coordinator.

That won’t be the only change, as 49ers assistant head coach Anthony Lynn is following former Niners assistant general manager Adam Peters and joining him in Washington to serve as the Commanders run-game coordinator, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported that Lynn has a close relationship with Washington’s head coach, Dan Quinn, and Peters. There’s no history of Quinn and Lynn working together directly, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t crossed paths in some way through the years.

Roster and coaching staff turnover was expected. When you have success at the level the 49ers had, not just this past season but since 2019, teams will want to find out how to replicate said success. The easiest way to do that is by hiring from your staff.