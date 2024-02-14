49ers OL apologizes after “hungover” tweet blaming teammate for mistake

The San Francisco 49ers had several moments to pull away in Super Bowl 58 but ultimately couldn’t get the job done as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs scored the game-winning touchdown to seal their second-straight victory on the final stage and the team’s third over the past five years.

Many pointed to the 49ers’ opportunities offensively, as the 49ers had key third downs on both of their final possessions that they couldn’t convert, leading to field goal opportunities, which the Chiefs were able to respond to.

A key miss came on 3rd & 4 at the Kansas City 9-yard line, where quarterback Brock Purdy appeared to be targeting wideout Jauan Jennings, who was getting open on a whip-return route. However, in dealing with a free Chris Jones rushing at him, Purdy’s timing was disrupted, and the 49ers had to settle for a red zone field goal.

On social media, the blame for the free rusher was initially pointed to right tackle Colton McKivitz, but guard Jon Feliciano clarified the error, inadvertently throwing fellow guard Spencer Burford under the bus, much to his surprise.

I know you know all, so u should know that’s not Colton’s guy…. https://t.co/l2siCwnMGW — Jonathan Feliciano (@MongoFeliciano) February 12, 2024

Burford took exception to the comment, to which Feliciano apologized online, citing him being “hungover” and looking to have another teammate’s back.

The 2022 fourth-round pick, who replaced Feliciano after an injury, ultimately took responsibility for not taking over the B-gap and leaving the linebacker as the free rusher, which could’ve improved the timing of the play.

Should’ve fanned out and let the backer be the free hitter — Spencer Burford (@SpencerB74) February 13, 2024

Speaking with the media on Tuesday, Burford brushed off the interaction between him and Feliciano while doubling down on taking accountability for his mistake, praising McKivitz in the process.

“It was just a miscommunication between us, man. He apologized,” Burford said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “I should have just played within the scheme. I played on instinct. It was my fault. I don’t want anybody to put anything on Colton, whatever he has going on. Don’t blame him.”

Burford then looked at the long-term implications, acknowledging that the loss was weighing on him as it was on the rest of the team.

“It’s been kind of weighing on me because of everything that everybody put into it. I’m mad at the fact that we lost, don’t get me wrong,” Burford said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “You think about them, and it hurts you a little more. It means a little bit more. You got the whole organization, dynasty, you know what I’m saying? It’s a lot, but it’s only going to make you better.”

While Burford’s mistake came at a crucial time, it was far from the only error that San Francisco made during the day, and yet they came just three points away from victory.

Ultimately though, their efforts were not good enough to thwart Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, sending them home early once again with much to think about over the offseason.