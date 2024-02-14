Eagles DT Fletcher Cox calls out Deebo Samuel after Super Bowl loss

When you dish it out, you better be able to take it in return. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is quite the trash-talker. He did plenty of talking leading up to Week 13’s onslaught against the Philadelphia Eagles but backed it up with a rushing touchdown and two more through the air as he had four receptions for 116 yards.

But Deebo didn’t have the day the Niners needed him to against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII. He was held back from a hamstring injury, hardly a factor, and finished with three carries for eight yards and three passes for 33 yards — including one target you could count as a drop that would’ve led to a first down.

Eagles defensive tackle, from his couch, let Deebo hear about it on Instagram:

Cox waited 2.5 months to talk crap. That screams loser energy. He even admitted he was sitting on this in his next story:

I will let you use the internet to figure out what those acronyms at the end mean.

But it wasn’t just Cox trash-talking. Here’s Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle going out of his way to remind the 49ers that they don’t have something he does, either:

Aaron Donald has thrown shade toward Deebo’s way for a few years. He famously said in 2020 that he didn’t know who Samuel was. The two have had a back-and-forth since.

But as long as they can flash the hardware, Cox and Donald will have the last laugh.