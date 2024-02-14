7 candidates who could replace Steve Wilks as the 49ers DC

The San Francisco 49ers moved swiftly to address their defensive coordinator position, as head coach Kyle Shanahan relieved Steve Wilks of his duties, he announced on Wednesday.

It had been an up-and-down year with Wilks at the helm, as the 49ers defense had struggled at times, especially late in the season before performing well in the Super Bowl.

In justifying his decision, Shanahan pointed out the struggles with how Wilks utilized the front seven, which led to an inconsistent run defense and an apparent disconnect between the head coach and the coordinator.

“It has to do with the way we play linebacker and stuff like that—the way Fred and Dre have done it over the years. You want to tie things together. Just with his background, it was harder than it needed to be,” Shanahan said.

Now, the 49ers are searching for their third defensive coordinator in three years as they look to gain more consistency on that side of the ball.

Who are some of the top candidates that could earn an interview for the job? Let’s explore both the in-house and external options.

In-House Candidates

Secondary coach Daniel Bullocks

Pros: Bullocks was one of my top internal candidates from a season ago, but the 49ers ultimately elected to go with a proven option in Steve Wilks.

Bullocks has been on the staff from Kyle Shanahan’s first season, starting as an assistant defensive backs coach (2017-18) before being elevated to the safeties coach (2019-22) and then now serving as the secondary coach (2023).

He’s a young candidate (40 years old) and a former player with experience working under both DeMeco Ryans and Robert Saleh, who ran the preferred San Francisco defense.

Cons: Like Wilks, Bullocks specializes in the secondary, and Shanahan may prefer a candidate who’s more in tune with the front seven after the struggles this season.

More importantly, Bullocks doesn’t have any coordinator or play-calling experience, which may be important for Shanahan as this hire will be extremely important to nail after a miss with Wilks.

Defensive passing game coordinator Nick Sorenson

Pros: Sorenson is the lone candidate on the 49ers’ defensive staff with coordinator experience, albeit as a special teams coordinator with the Jacksonville Jaguars and as the passing game coordinator this season in San Francisco.

He has experience with the Seattle defense that Robert Saleh originated from, working there from 2013-2015 after Saleh left for the Jaguars.

Cons: Like Bullocks and Wilks, Sorenson’s specialty comes in the secondary, as he was a former safety himself, which may not be the most ideal situation again.

Additionally, while Sorenson has coordinator experience, he hasn’t called defensive plays before and has only been with the 49ers as an assistant for two years.

Defensive line coach Kris Kocurek

Pros: He’s arguably the most valuable assistant on the 49ers staff, having served as the team’s defensive line coach since 2019.

He works exclusively with the front seven and has been highly regarded by Shanahan and the rest of the NFL, coming from Jim Schwartz’s wide-nine scheme back when working with the Detroit Lions.

Cons: Kocurek hasn’t shown interest in being a playcalling coordinator in the past, and that’ll be the requirement in San Francisco.

While the 49ers may pay him like a coordinator to keep him in San Francisco, Kocurek doesn’t have playcalling experience either and seems content coaching the defensive line.

External Candidates

Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel

Pros: Vrabel has the main aspect on his resume that the other coaches are lacking: experience.

Not only has he played as a former defensive lineman, but Vrabel has exclusively worked with linebackers both at Ohio State and with the Houston Texans, and has coordinator experience at the latter stop.

Vrabel has head coaching experience as well, which could be a complement for Shanahan.

Cons: After looking for a head coaching opportunity this past cycle, would Vrabel accept a defensive coordinator job now or look to take a year off?

Additionally, the main questions come with the potential power dynamic between him and Shanahan: how much control would Vrabel get in implementing his style versus working with the 49ers’ preferred system?

Titans CBs coach and passing game coordinator Chris Harris

Pros: Kyle Shanahan was interested in the defensive assistant last season, as Harris got an interview for the defensive coordinator position before the 49ers went with Wilks.

He’s gained significant NFL traction as an up-and-coming NFL coach, having earned interviews for the Bears’' and Jaguars' defensive coordinator positions this offseason as well.

Cons: Like a number of the 49ers internal candidates, Harris has a secondary background, having been a former defensive back in the NFL.

Additionally, while he is considered an up-and-coming coach, he does not have any coordinator experience.

Georgia Co-Defensive Coordinator Glenn Schumann

Pros: He’s an emerging, young coach (33 years old) who has already earned NFL coordinator interviews, but passed them up last offseason, earning a raise from Georgia.

A former linebackers coach (2016-22 at Georgia), Schumann is my favorite candidate this cycle.

He’s a Nick Saban disciple who also has worked under Kirby Smart at Georgia, and, most importantly, has coordinator experience this past season.

He’d be a home-run hire if the 49ers manage to sway him from Georgia.

Cons: Schumann is a young coach who has one year of coordinator experience under his belt and has also never worked in the NFL.

He also never played college football, and Shanahan has shown a preference for coaches with playing experience in the past.

Chiefs LBs coach Brendan Daly

Pros: Daly has an impressive resume, having won six Super Bowls over his coaching career.

A five-year assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs, Daly was the team’s defensive line coach and run-game coordinator from 2019-21 before becoming the linebackers coach from 2022 to the present day.

Prior to working at Kansas City, Daly was with the New England Patriots from 2014-18, where he primarily worked as the linebackers coach.

He’s been under elite defensive coaches Bill Belichick and Steve Spagnulo and could be primed for a bigger opportunity soon.

Cons: Despite having an extensive coaching resume in the college and NFL ranks, Daly has never been a play-caller.

That could be a deterrent, on top of the fact that the coach could choose to stay in Kansas City and remain a position coach rather than take on a more vast responsibility.