The highs and lows of Sunday through the eyes of 49ers fans

Listen, I know. I don’t want to do this either. As a proud masochist, I have watched Sunday’s game three times. The Kansas City Chiefs have inflicted a wound on 49ers fans that will never go away. Sure, the Baltimore, Seattle, Rams, and the initial Chiefs comeback victory sting. This one feels worse than them all.

It felt like the 49ers year. There’s nothing to quantify that feeling aside from the fashion the 49ers went through the regular season and won two playoff thrillers to make the big game.

Allow me to regale you with the tale of the Super Bowl from the eyes of a huge group of 49ers fans. Andrew Pasquini (writer for Niners Nation & my co-host of the Sprint Right Option Podcast) and I hosted a watch party at Underdogs Cantina in San Francisco, located right across the street from Oracle Park.

Christian McCaffrey fumbled on the opening possession, and loud celebrations turned into stunned silence. The offensive player of the year was stripped, and the 49ers promising opening drive ended. The first quarter was a defensive struggle, and the second quarter began tied at zero. Dre Greenlaw’s freak injury was such a bummer. The crowd was stunned at Greenlaw’s Achilles injury.

Jake Moody kicked off the scoring in the second quarter with a field goal in the opening moments of the quarter. For ten more minutes, both teams went scoreless until Jauan Jennings threw a touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey for the game’s first touchdown. The crowd at Underdogs Cantina erupted as the Niners led 10-0. The Chiefs would respond with a field goal to close the half, and the 49ers were 30 minutes away from their sixth Lombardi.

The crowd was thoroughly entertained by Usher and others in what I felt was the best halftime show in quite some time. As the third quarter opened, the 49ers’ defense continued to stifle Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense.

Ji’Ayir Brown intercepted Mahomes on the Chiefs side of the field, and again, the crowd erupted. But much like Tarvarius Moore’s interception of Mahomes in Miami, the 49ers came away with zero points of the turnover.

There was a sense of dread amongst the crowd. Leaving the door open for Mahomes is an awful feeling. The 49ers forced another punt in the third quarter, but then disaster struck. It was tough to see on the initial broadcast to see what happened when Ray-Ray McCloud III was unable to corral the punt, and the Chiefs recovered with new life.

Unfortunately, a bad bounce hit Darrell Luter, Jr, and the Chiefs scored on the very next play. Kansas City has the lead, and you could hear a pin drop in San Francisco.

Jennings scored in the fourth and was making a bid for Super Bowl MVP. After taking the 16-13 lead, the crowd of 49ers fans was as loud as ever on Sunday. The Chiefs tied the game with a Harrison Butker field goal. Jake Moody drilled his second 50-plus field goal to give the 49ers a 19-16 lead. The crowd was ready to explode with just 1:53 left.

Again, unfortunately, you know who had the ball. Mahomes took his team right down the field to tie the game at the end of regulation.

As much as the decision to receive the kick by Shanahan and the 49ers has been discussed, I can assure you the crowd of 49ers fans loved the outcome and decision at the time.

Moody delivered again after the 49ers’ drive stalled out in overtime. On third down, Steve Spagnuolo dialed up a blitz from Trent McDuffie and ended the 49ers’ drive with a deflection. On a second and third watch, it appeared Brandon Aiyuk came open at the sticks, but Purdy was locked on Jennings, and the pass fell to the ground.

What ensued after was similar to watching your birth. Every 49er fan felt the dread of Mahomes with the ball. Long story short, once Mecole Hardman was coming open at the goal line, Underdogs Cantina emptied just as fast as it filled up.

A few 49ers fans stuck around to drown their sorrows. Many fans, including Andrew and I, hugged other fans and apologized. Why were we apologizing? The hell if we knew, but it’s all we could muster after watching the 49ers golden opportunity fall away at the hands of Mahomes and the Chiefs again.

Walking out of the place, it became clear that this was going to be the longest offseason of the Shanahan era. What became clearer was I needed a break from writing, podcasting, and discussing this team.

Not sure why, but I apologize again to 49ers fans. I know I had nothing to do with the outcome, but I just feel for you guys. Thinking about next season is weeks and months away for me. I don’t blame anyone who doesn’t want to talk football. I know you’ll be back, but taking a breather isn’t the worst idea.

2023 was a fun season, but it will be remembered for Sunday’s loss. Buckle up, 49ers fans; the discourse around this team will be frustrating.