Golden Nuggets: Travis Kelce is still talking about the 49ers overtime decision

We’re officially in the offseason, but things never slow down with this team.

“Yeah, that was the hardest part,” Shanahan said. “I knew that was the challenge.

“We committed to not only the system but the players within the system, the D-line, the linebackers. They’d played in it for such a long time. It was my goal to not have to change all of them.”

Wilks appeared to work well with the team’s defensive backs but things were not as smooth when putting together his weekly plans for the 49ers’ front seven.

Shanahan said he will look internally at his own staff to consider candidates, as well as outside the organization for coaches experienced in running the same system.

Among the 49ers’ defensive coaches who could be considered for the promotion are defensive line coach Kris Kocurek, linebackers coach Johnny Holland, defensive backs coach Daniel Bullocks and defensive passing game specialist Nick Sorensen.

“You win the coin toss, that’s what you get, you get the opportunity to have the advantage, and they handed it right over to us,” Kelce said in Wednesday’s episode of the podcast. “Not trying to harp on the guy, but … like, they said they wanted to receive, and the ref looked at Fred [Warner] and said, ‘Are you sure? Are you sure you want to receive?’ And he said, ‘Yeah.’”

Carter then joined the fray, accusing Felicano in an Instagram Story of trash-talking him about the January 2023 car crash that led to the death of one of his former Georgia teammates and a staffer. (Carter, the No. 9 pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, pleaded no contest on charges of reckless driving and was given a year of probation, a $1000 fine and 80 hours of community service.)

Feliciano responded, accusing Carter of issuing him death threats during the teams’ Week 13 meeting.

“These two Super Bowls have been tough, losing to Kansas City … You guys can have any narrative you want. The success or the failure comes down to one game,” he said. “I hope that I can be a part of a team that wins the game at the end of the year. But to say the Niners can’t win a big game would be an extremely inaccurate statement.”

“I didn’t think about being in the Raiders home field, but you know I was giving it to the Chiefs,” he told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday, via DenverSports.com. “I was really hoping for, obviously good friends with Johnny Lynch and Kyle Shanahan. The Chiefs played great. Especially that second half. I’d much rather have given it to the 49ers, but you know the Chiefs played great.”

Around the NFL

One person was killed and nine were injured after shots were fired at the end of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade Wednesday, Kansas City fire department officials said.

According to ABC News, citing the officials, three of the injured are in critical condition and five are in serious condition.

Police said in a news release that two people were detained. Fans were urged to exit the area as quickly as possible.

Top NFL executives, including commissioner Roger Goodell and chief business officer Brian Rolapp, are reportedly furious about only finding out at the last minute about the new sports streaming joint venture being launched by The Walt Disney Co., Fox Corp. and Warner Bros. Discovery.

How mad are they? According to sports business news guru John Ourand, now with Puck, they had their lawyers look at the league’s TV contracts with ESPN and Fox to see if there was any way they could stop the JV. (They haven’t found any useful legal language yet that would let them do that.)

ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro is said to have briefed Goodell and Rolapp only hours before the new virtual MVPD service was announced to the public last week. The NFL executives are described by Ourand as feeling “blindsided” and “left in the dark.”

Huff hasn’t started a game in either of the past two seasons and had just 7.5 sacks through his first three NFL seasons. The former undrafted free agent had a big breakout in 2023 however, with 10 sacks. He doesn’t turn 26 years old until April. His pass-rush win rate, via PFF, was third in the NFL behind Myles Garrett and Micah Parsons, and ahead of Nick Bosa and Aidan Hutchinson. That’s the kind of season that can lead to a monster contract, even with the risk that comes with just one breakout season.