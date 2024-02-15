49ers sign 2 free agents to one-year deals

The San Francisco 49ers announced they’ve signed defensive tackles Earnest Brown IV and Raymond Johnson III to one-year deals. Brown IV was drafted in the fifth round in 2021 by the Los Angeles Rams. He started three games in three years. In 2023, Brown appeared in seven games, where he recorded five tackles.
Johnson III was an undrafted free agent in 2021. He spent his rookie year with the New York Giants. After being released after one season, Johnson III was signed to the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad just before the start of the 2022 regular season. He lasted a year before being released prior to the start of the 2023 regular season. Johnson III spent this past season on the Detroit Lions practice squad. In three seasons, he’s appeared in 15 games.
Here’s the list of every free agent the 49ers have signed this week:
DL Raymond Johnson III
DL Earnest Brown IV
DL Alex Barrett
DL Austin Bryant
OL Corey Luciano
DL T.Y. McGill
OL Sebastian Gutierrez
DB Kemon Hall
S Erik Harris
S Tayler Hawkins
WR Tay Martin
DL Sam Okuayinonu
LB Curtis Robinson
TE Jake Tonges
DL Spencer Waege
Johnson and Brown were the first signees outside of the building, as every other player finished the season or were on the 49ers practice squad at some point this past year.
Loading comments...