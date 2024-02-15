49ers sign 2 free agents to one-year deals

The San Francisco 49ers announced they’ve signed defensive tackles Earnest Brown IV and Raymond Johnson III to one-year deals. Brown IV was drafted in the fifth round in 2021 by the Los Angeles Rams. He started three games in three years. In 2023, Brown appeared in seven games, where he recorded five tackles.

Johnson III was an undrafted free agent in 2021. He spent his rookie year with the New York Giants. After being released after one season, Johnson III was signed to the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad just before the start of the 2022 regular season. He lasted a year before being released prior to the start of the 2023 regular season. Johnson III spent this past season on the Detroit Lions practice squad. In three seasons, he’s appeared in 15 games.

Here’s the list of every free agent the 49ers have signed this week:

DL Raymond Johnson III

DL Earnest Brown IV

DL Alex Barrett

DL Austin Bryant

OL Corey Luciano

DL T.Y. McGill

OL Sebastian Gutierrez

DB Kemon Hall

S Erik Harris

S Tayler Hawkins

WR Tay Martin

DL Sam Okuayinonu

LB Curtis Robinson

TE Jake Tonges

DL Spencer Waege

Johnson and Brown were the first signees outside of the building, as every other player finished the season or were on the 49ers practice squad at some point this past year.