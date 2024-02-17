Report: Jimmy Garoppolo to be released before mid-March deadline, suspended two games in 2024

Jimmy Garoppolo’s 2024 offseason isn’t feeling so great, baby.

The former San Francisco 49ers and soon-to-be-former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback had a hell of a Friday. First, reports came out that he was going to be suspended two games in 2024. The reason? NFL’s Performance Enhancing Substances Policy. Adam Schefter, reports it’s a medication he had a prescription for, but didn’t have a valid Therapeutic Use Exemption (basically the league knowing he had it and approving its use). What the substance/medication is hasn’t been revealed.

Ok, so that’s both bad and surprising. But as said above, “soon-to-be” former quarterback for the Raiders. After the suspension news dropped, another nugget got dropped: The Raiders are planning to release Garoppolo before the mid-March league deadline where his salary gets guaranteed.

That part isn’t surprising and was already the direction the Raiders were leaning during the season. No reason to pay Garoppolo that money if you won’t play him. Jimmy Garoppolo did not have a good season, his first away from Kyle Shanahan. Reuniting with Josh McDaniels (his offensive coordinator while he was with the New England Patriots) didn’t exactly light the world on fire like everyone thought. Garoppolo missed two games and still led the league in interceptions by the time McDaniels got fired. After McDaniels was let go, Garoppolo was subsequently benched.

There wasn’t anything saving Garoppolo this year. He looked serviceable at-best for a game and a half. From there, nothing was looking too hot besides that smile of his. Then again, Jimmy G’s smile might have been the only positive of the Raiders for the first 8 weeks before then-interim head coach Antonio Pierce showed them winning games like an NCAA college basketball team is fun. Pierce would get the job coaching the Raiders once their offseason was underway.

As for what’s next for Garoppolo? The days of market-setting contracts just might be over for him. He very well could find a starting gig, but it’s going to be in a transitionary role or to mentor a new quarterback. That’s not as lucrative.

Regardless of where he goes, he has to go with the understanding he won’t be playing the first two games due to the suspension, so he’ll be back in Week 3. That could hurt his chances to get on a team as a starter as they would want to get some momentum going.

And before you suggest it, no, he’s not coming back to the 49ers in a backup role to replace Sam Darnold, who will probably be out when free agency starts. Yes, he signed a backup deal to Trey Lance, but that’s a much different world than Brock Purdy being solidified as the starter. Not to mention that Garoppolo didn’t have the best of comments after he left. Purdy and Garoppolo have similar stats, but stats can lie, tape doesn’t and one is very different than the other. If there was no history, bringing him in is a no brainer, but it’s just too awkward of a situation and a distraction.

Now that Garoppolo is gone, many point to his shortcomings and conclude he was horrible. It might be a good time to remind everyone he helped the 49ers transform out of the sludge that was the dark ages of Jim Tomsula and Chip Kelly and ushered in the 49ers you see today. The relationship simply ran its course. Nothing more, nothing less. The 49ers may have lost the Super Bowl in 2023, but you saw plays Brock Purdy made that Jimmy G could have made worse, or would have just overthrown (that deep shot to Brandon Aiyuk would have been a touchdown if Aiyuk didn’t slow down).

We’ll be checking in on Jimmy G from time to time because he is a piece of 49ers history whether some want to admit it or not. How the 49ers got the quarterback situation figured out is an achievement all of its own.