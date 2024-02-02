Jed York: ‘I think Kyle’s results more than speak for themselves’

Jed York told us on Thursday that San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan viewed Brock Purdy as the best quarterback on the roster as early as training camp in 2022.

York is comfortable sharing these tidbits as Shanahan has the ultimate job security. If York were ever going to make a change, it would have been abrupt, like after Year 2. On Wednesday, Shanahan said the two never talked about Kyle being fired.

York shared on Thursday that he’s a fan of the way Shanahan operates: “I love Kyle. I think Kyle, it would be hard for me to say that I enjoy working with anybody more than I enjoy working with Kyle. I think Kyle’s a phenomenal coach. I think he’s done a phenomenal job with our club.”

Shanahan’s message to the team this week has been about effort. That was the word of the day at the podium on Thursday. That’s a sign that Shanahan’s words resonate with the 49ers’ players.

To Jed’s point, the Niners have an identity on both sides of the ball. They play a certain style and win many games doing it. But Shanahan’s no longer getting credit for regular season wins.

Leading up to Super Bowl 58, we’re going to hear more and more about how this is Shanahan’s third crack at a Super Bowl and how he blew the other two. He might be the only offensive coordinator...ever...to receive more flack than the head coach for a Super Bowl loss.

York isn’t listening to the loud minority overreacting to every play and calling for Shanahan’s job. And he’s not listening to any of the media saying there’s pressure on Shanahan in this spot and the Super Bowl is a must-win:

“I don’t really care what the outside perception is. It is very difficult to make the playoffs. It’s very difficult to get to a championship game. It’s very difficult to win a championship game. It’s more difficult to get to this game. And I think Kyle’s results more than speak for themselves.”

Shanahan has surrounded himself with an embarrassing amount of talent, both in the player pool and in his coaching tree. From a team-building perspective, based on results and how sustainable the 49ers are set up for success for the foreseeable future, there isn’t anybody else you should want besides Shanahan running the show.

York understands that.