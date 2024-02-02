Report: Klint Kubiak expected to become Saints offensive coordinator after the Super Bowl

On Thursday, we posed the question of whether Dan Quinn — the newly named Washington Commanders head coach — would hire anybody from Kyle Shanahan’s staff, given his familiarity with Shanahan from their time with the Atlanta Falcons.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, we can rule one name out. Per Schefter, the New Orleans Saints are working to hire 49ers’ passing game specialist Klint Kubiak as their offensive coordinator. Kubiak would join the Saints after he coaches the Super Bowl with the Niners. League rules specify that a contract cannot be finalized until the completion of the game.

Kubiak’s name has been a hot topic during the past month. He interviewed for the same position with the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears and was mentioned by a few other teams who have already filled their coordinator positions.

If a deal is imminent, the soon-to-be 37-year-old will get his second crack at a coordinator job after having the same position with the Minnesota Vikings in 2021.

In his first full season as a starter, Brock Purdy was fifth in the NFL in passing yards despite having at least 80 fewer attempts than the names in front of him. The 49ers put up gaudy numbers through the air all year, so teams were inevitably going to come calling for somebody from the Niners’ staff.