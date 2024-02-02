John Lynch indicates 49ers will look in-house to replace Adam Peters

The San Francisco 49ers lost a key member of their front office when assistant general manager Adam Peters left to take the Washington Commanders general manager vacancy, leaving after six years with the organization.

Peters, who joined the staff in 2017 when the 49ers hired head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch, has long been dubbed a future general manager in the NFL and ultimately took the opportunity after being involved in conversations over the past two offseasons.

How will the 49ers look to replace Peters?

Speaking to reporters on Friday ahead of the Super Bowl, general manager John Lynch indicated that the 49ers will look to within their building to replace Peters, highlighting the work that the in-house candidates do.

“We’ve got the plan in place,” Lynch said about replacing Peters via Cam Inman. “I want to give the due to these guys playing in this game. We’ve got a really good plan. I can tell you this: It’s going to come internally. Not to say that later on, there might not be an add. We’re always looking, but we’ve got great candidates. I think we do a great job, and it started before I got here.”

Lynch pointed to the infrastructure that San Francisco has within their scouting department, led by Ethan Waugh, who was hired by the Jacksonville Jaguars last offeason, and Tariq Ahmad, who is currently the 49ers’ Director of College Scouting.

“I think we have such great scouts because our scouting assistant program is so good, led by [former vice president of player personnel] Ethan Waugh when I first got here. [Former assistant general manager] Adam [Peters] took great pride in the development. We all take great pride. [Director of college scouting] Tariq Ahmad, very instrumental in that.

“We really do a nice job of training these guys such that there’s a pipeline always. And I think it’s only right that when you have capable people, you stay within because that speaks to what we preach, that, ‘Hey, if you work your tail off and produce good work, there’s going to be opportunities.’”

The 49ers have several potential candidates, with Ahmad and director of pro personnel RJ Gillen seeming like viable options to replace Peters.

Ahmad has been with the 49ers since 2014, serving as an assistant for one year and area scout for five seasons before taking on his current director of college scouting role.

Gillen, on the other hand, is in his ninth season with the 49ers and his third as the director of pro personnel after serving as an assistant in the team’s scouting department.