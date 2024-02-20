Although the 49ers didn’t finish the job in 2023, there were plenty of memorable moments during the regular season and playoff run.

Immediately, the drubbings of Dallas and Philadelphia come to mind. Destroying a long-time rival on national television will always be satisfying. The win over Philadelphia was sweet because the 49ers returned to the site of their NFC Championship defeat and broke the Eagles. Just ask Lane Johnson.

Lane Johnson admits after the 49ers “dismantled” the Eagles, “maybe teams piggybacked off of that.” pic.twitter.com/W0Il7RrIwe — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) February 9, 2024

Beating the Seahawks on Thanksgiving in Seattle and eating turkey on their field is something we’ll never forget. It’s a revenge story for the ages, as 49ers fans can use that to combat memories of Richard Sherman and Russell Wilson eating on the 50 of Levi’s Stadium.

The comeback victory in the divisional round against Green Bay is definitely up there. In the rain, the 49ers fought back to steal victory from the Packers and return to the NFC Championship game. Kyle Shanahan defeated Matt LaFleur and erased the narrative of not being able to come back in the fourth quarter.

For me, the high point of the 49ers season was the NFC Championship game. A week after the 49ers clawed and scraped their way to a victory, the Detroit Lions came out and punched the 49ers in the face for an entire half. A 17-point deficit is so tough to come back from, but the 49ers did just that.

The facemask catch by Aiyuk, the forced fumble on Jahmyr Gibbs, and the game-tying touchdown by Christian McCaffrey all come to mind as the 49ers once again defied the odds and stormed back to clinch a Super Bowl berth. McCaffrey finished with 90 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Shanahan had another comeback victory, and Brock Purdy continued to make plays in the clutch. Winning the George Halas trophy is a memory we’ll have forever.

January 28 was the high point of the 2023 49ers season. What’s your answer?