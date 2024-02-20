Ty Davis-Price signs with the Eagles on a reserve/future contract

Per his agency, former San Francisco 49ers third-round pick Tyrion Davis-Price is signing a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles:

Congratulations to our very own Tyrion Davis-Price (@TyDavisPrice) on signing the biggest R/Future contract in the league ‼️



The best contract out of 396 this year. Don’t mind him, just writing history. Ball out in Philadelphia, TY! #FlyEaglesFly @lsufootball pic.twitter.com/D5CBtCPEoI — Elite Loyalty Sports (@eliteloyaltysp) February 20, 2024

It’s a reserve/future contract for Davis-Price, who is following in the footsteps of the running back the 49ers drafted to replace Trey Sermon, who spent the 2022 regular season with the Eagles before joining the Indianapolis Colts this past year.

Drafting TDP at the time was puzzling, and it’s the type of draft picks the team could get away with because they were winning — but it hurt their depth in the long run. One year after drafting Sermon in the same round, the Niners doubled down on a running back who played in a pre-dominant gap scheme.

After selecting Aaron Banks in the second round the year prior, perhaps it was a sign that Kyle Shanahan was leaning into more of a man-to-man blocking scheme. But that never happened; TDP — despite hollowless offseason hype — never amounted to the running back the 49ers envisioned him to be.

At the time of the draft, pundits had projected Davis-Price closer to the fifth round than the third. But some thought the Niners had a plan for him. He had an opportunity in Week 2 of his rookie season, suffered an injury, and never had double-digit carries for the rest of his career. His stint in San Francisco was brief.

There were a few notable starters selected after him, including Kerby Joseph, Zach Tom, Isaiah Likely, and Cobie Durant.

Best of luck to TDP in Philly.