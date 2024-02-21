ESPN projects Chase Young as the 15th highest-rated free agent

On Monday, we identified a free agent who could help shore up the San Francisco 49ers issues along their offensive line. Miami Dolphins right guard Robert Hunt has the experience, is a scheme fit, and is a massive upgrade for the position.

Hunt was listed as the 14th-best free agent this offseason by ESPN. One spot below him was none other than Chase Young, who Matt Bowen believes would be a perfect fit with the Baltimore Ravens:

15. Chase Young, EDGE Best team fit: Baltimore Ravens I could see Young signing a one-year deal to play in Baltimore. He had 7.5 total sacks with Washington and San Francisco during the 2023 regular season, and he added a sack and two pressures in the Super Bowl. He has the physical traits to fit as an edge in a Baltimore defense that should deploy multiple fronts and schemed one-on-ones under new coordinator Zach Orr.

Young had a pair of quarterback hits, three pressures, and split a sack in his 49ers debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10. He followed that game up with a sack and five pressures the following week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He seemed like the perfect match with his collegiate teammate, Nick Bosa.

But Week 11 would be Young's last full sack in the regular season. He would also only notch four total QB hits for the remainder of the year, per Sports Info Solutions.

Young’s questionable effort in the NFC Championship game was more concerning than the lack of production. At 24, based on what we saw in the second half of the season, it’s difficult to justify paying Young $13 million annually — which is Spotrac’s projected market value for him.

The 49ers should receive a reasonable compensatory pick for Young after he signs somewhere in free agency. The Niners would be wise to get more bang for their buck. We’ll preview a few potential edge rushers the team should pursue in free agency. But Young wasn’t the most productive rusher available and certainly wouldn’t provide the best value.

But we don’t know how the team feels about Young internally. They may view what he did during the second half as a glimpse of what he can become. Young has been vocal about his infatuation with San Francisco. You’d be hard-pressed to find a better situation for an edge rusher.

Do you think Young walks or remains in the Bay Area?