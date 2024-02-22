49ers CB Charvarius Ward undergoes successful surgery on an undisclosed injury

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward put on his Instagram story that “surgery was a breeze” on Thursday morning:

Mooney did not disclose what he needed surgery for. As you can see in the background, he’s at Vincera Institute. That’s an Orthopedic clinic in Philadelphia that features the top core injury specialists in the country.

Ward could have finished the season playing through some type of core injury or sports hernia. He may have had a groin injury. Who knows, but the fact that there haven’t been any reports from the team is a good sign that Ward will recover in time for the 49ers’ offseason program and shouldn’t have any long-term effects.

Ward had a tremendous season, and that carried into the Super Bowl. I’d argue that the Niners are looking for a new defensive coordinatorbecause of the failure to let your All-Pro cornerback shadow either of the Kansas City Chiefs' top threats.

Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice combined for 19 targets, yet Ward wasn’t targeted once in the entire game. In the most critical moments of the season, No. 7 wasn’t involved. I wonder if that changes in 2024 under the new defensive coordinator.