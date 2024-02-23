49ers release CB Isaiah Oliver

The San Francisco 49ers announced they released cornerback Isaiah Oliver on Friday afternoon. Oliver, who had one year remaining on his contract, struggled to adjust to the Niners style of play. Plus, in coverage, he wasn’t as fleet of foot as the team had hoped.

He finished the season with a 78.6 percent completion percentage allowed, per Sports Info Solutions. He lost his starting job after the bye week, and, not coincidentally, the passing defense took off after.

The team took a gamble on a player a year removed from an ACL injury. In theory, Oliver’s athleticism was supposed to return in 2023. But it was evident he was never going to be the same player that initially led him to become a second-round pick in 2018.

Deommodore Lenoir was much better in the slot, and that’ll probably be Lenoir’s best position moving forward. Logan Ryan filled in that role during the Super Bowl, but that felt more like a stop-gap than anything.

Per Over the Cap, the 49ers will save $2.4 million in cap space, but there will be $1.46 million in dead money this year and $1.09 million in 2025 that the Niners must eat. His contract was set to void in 2025 for cap purposes.

One thing the 49ers are not shy about and should be credited for is moving on from a mistake when they make one. With Darrell Luter Jr. and Samuel Womack still on the roster, those two can fill in on special teams in Oliver’s place moving forward. One would think this is a position the 49ers address this offseason, whether in free agency or the NFL Draft.