Brock Purdy spotted riding a tractor. Again.

It might not be State Farm, but Purdy has a licensing deal with a leader of a different industry.

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback was spotted in San Francisco of all places along with offensive lineman Colton McKivitz driving a John Deere tractor.

Here’s a sentence I never thought I’d say:



Spotted Brock Purdy behind the wheel of a massive @JohnDeere (tractor?) in the streets of San Francisco today



Oh yeah, and Colton Mckivitz too. @vernKPIX @mattblively @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/ubNbKFjcZ6 — Sara Donchey (@SaraDonchey) February 22, 2024

From the looks of things this must be a commercial we may see in between repeated State Farm ads and that annoying Whopper song. Or maybe we’ll see it elsewhere given the NFL’s ridiculous price for a TV commercial.

For those of you wondering why such a thing is happening, you might remember a viral video during the 49ers’ bye week of Purdy riding a tractor. That was him helping his fiancé, Jenna Brandt’s family out on the farm.

Seeing Purdy driving a tractor with a 49ers hat is one of the more peaceful things you could see this season. John Deere is almost synonymous with the agricultural industry so it makes sense to go get Purdy after that video made the social media rounds.

The best part about this? Purdy gets some supplemental income to his salary. Being one of the cheaper 49ers on the roster he’ll make $985,000 in base salary for 2024. Yes, that’s a nice chunk of change, but when you factor in how important he is to the 49ers offense and how he’s one of the cheaper players, not to mention the cost of living in Northern California, some supplemental income is in order.