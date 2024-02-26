49ers’ 2024 mock draft round roundup pre-Combine edition: OL is a popular pick

The NFL Combine takes place this week. We’ll try to track which players the San Francisco 49ers have met with, and see if there’s a consistency in the positions. For now, let’s take a look around the internet and see which players are being mocked to the 49ers ahead of the NFL Combine.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah A left tackle at Duke, Barton would slide inside to guard and has the athleticism to do all that is required in Kyle Shanahan’s scheme.

Jeremiah explained his decision to elect an interior offensive lineman last week.

USA TODAY’s Doug Farrar 31. San Francisco 49ers: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

Guyton is 6’7, 327 pounds, so he presumably will fit the arm length and other measurables that go into drafting an offensive tackle high, but Guyton was inconsistent at Oklahoma, despite not allowing a sack. This isn’t a player I’d consider at No. 31.

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today Sports 31. San Francisco 49ers – Chop Robinson, DE, Penn State Offensive line could be a consideration here, but even in a deep class, the value doesn’t measure up after an earlier run on blockers. If San Francisco doesn’t hold onto Chase Young, Robinson offers them a high-upside alternative who might flourish under renowned defensive line coach Kris Kocurek.

Robinson made The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman’s “Freak List,” published before each season's start. Listed at 6’3, 250 pounds, Robinson ran a 4.47 40-yard dash and had a faster time than then teammate Micah Parsons in the shuttle at 4.22. Plus, he can bench press 400 pounds.

Robinson transferred from Maryland and finished as a first-team All-Big Ten selection with 7.5 tackles for loss and four sacks on just 303 total snaps. He’d be a difficult talent to pass up.

Brentley Weissman, The Draft Network 31. San Francisco 49ers Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon There’s a good chance the 49ers lose Brandon Aiyuk this offseason, which would make receiver a huge need for this offense. Quite honestly, even if they keep Aiyuk, I still think a field-stretching third receiver would be a wise add. Troy Franklin is a down-the-field threat who would complement Deebo Samuel and Aiyuk very nicely.

Now we’re having some fun. Trade an All-Pro wideout who is just scratching the surface of his talent level for an unproven commodity.

Franklin finished the season with 1,383 yards receiving and has plenty of speed to burn. He’s bound to be better in the pros, but does his frame — listed at 187 pounds but is wire thin — fit the mold of what the Niners ask of their receivers in the running game? I don’t think so.

Tony Catalina, ProFootballNetwork 31) San Francisco 49ers: Troy Fautanu, G, Washington The 49ers are adding an impact-making guard, getting protection for Brock Purdy. San Francisco likes to be physical on both sides of the ball, and inserting Troy Fautanu into the mix adds another powerful piece to that puzzle.

Fautanu played left tackle at Washington. It’s not always as seamless as we think when it comes to a player moving inside. Just because his lack of arm length or quickness is exposed on the edge doesn’t mean it’ll be hidden inside.

While Fautano is listed at 317 pounds, he’s quite athletic and stellar in pass protection. It wouldn’t be a sexy pick, but he’s excellent in 1-on-1 pass protection.

Gennaro Filice, NFL.com It’s a tale of two bookends in San Francisco. At left tackle, Trent Williams is first-team All-Pro. At right tackle, Colton McKivitz is first-team All-WHOA. SEE: Nine sacks (tied for the most among RTs, per PFF) and 47 pressures (fifth) allowed. Some project Fautanu as a guard in the NFL. I’d try him out at right tackle, and if he falters, well, the 49ers need help on the interior O-line, too.

If the 49ers gave McKivitz, whose weight was in the 30th percentile and arm length plus hand size was in the 50th percentile, a chance at right tackle, then Fautanu deserves a chance.

2024 NFL 2-Round Mock Draft Rick Spielman: With Ryan taking Jordan Morgan, Rick was thrilled to scoop up Tyler Guyton here. “This is another no-brainer. You [Ryan] screwed that pick up in front of me, so we’re high-fiving in my draft room. They need right tackle help in a big way, and Tyler Guyton has the most upside out of any of the remaining tackles. This is an easy pick. Go with Guyton.”

Another repeat pick. We’re talking about a high-end athlete who has all the upside in the world but will need refinement. Athleticism isn’t an issue when climbing to the second level. Last year was his first full season as a starter. Inexperience isn’t something the 49ers should consider.