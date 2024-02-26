NFL Combine 2024 Schedule: Full list of events from Indianapolis

Welcome to NFL Combine week, where we ignore what a player did during the regular season and only focus on how high they jumped or how fast they ran in a straight line.

For the next week, team officials, media members, and draft prospects will be in Indianapolis. Let’s go through the schedule.

Day one: Registration, orientation, and team interviews

Day two: Medical exams, more team interviews

Day three: Media and team interviews

Day four: Measurements and on-field workouts

Day five: Bench press and departure

This year, the defensive players arrive first, with those playing positions on offense following later on. This is likely an effort by the NFL to try to capture more eyeballs on the weekend workouts, particularly on Saturday when the quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers will participate.

Ahead of the player interviews, however, NFL head coaches and general managers will also meet with the media as the week gets underway for them on Tuesday morning.

Tuesday, February 27

John Lynch speaks to the media at 11 a.m. PT

Wednesday, February 28

Media availability (starting 5:00 AM PT): Defensive Linemen and Linebackers

Media availability (starting 10:00 PM PT): Coaches and GMs

Thursday, February 29

Media availability (starting 5:00 AM PT): Defensive Backs and Tight Ends

On-field workouts (12:00 PM PT): Defensive Linemen and Linebackers

Friday, March 1

Media availability (starting 5:00 AM PT): Quarterbacks, Running Backs, and Wide Receivers

On-field workouts (12:00 PM PT): Defensive Backs and Tight Ends

Bench press: Defensive Linemen and Linebackers

Saturday, March 2

Media availability (starting 5:00 AM PT): Offensive Linemen & Specialists

On-field workouts (12:00 PM PT): Quarterbacks, Running Backs, and Wide Receivers

Bench press: Defensive Backs and Tight Ends

Sunday, March 3

On-field workouts (10:00 AM PT): Offensive Linemen & Specialists

Bench press: Quarterbacks, Running Backs, and Wide Receivers

Monday, March 4

Bench press: Offensive Linemen & Specialists

Will the 49ers have a new defensive coordinator by the time Lynch speaks? Will he announce it, then?