3 positions that the 49ers should target in the 2024 NFL Draft

It’s officially offseason mode for the San Francisco 49ers, as the NFL Combine is scheduled to start later this week, where a group of over 300 prospects will showcase their talents and participate in interviews with NFL teams.

The 49ers have an added interest in this year’s draft as they’ll have a first-round pick for the first time since the 2021 NFL Draft, when they traded up to select quarterback Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick.

Overall, San Francisco currently has 11 draft picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, thanks to the compensatory formula, including four in the Top 100 (No. 31, No. 63, No. 94, and No. 98).

What positions should the 49ers target in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Defensive Line

It seems like a routine for the 49ers to take defensive linemen in the draft, given their propensity for the position.

So, why is it a position to target in this year’s draft?

Well, with an aging roster and several key players set to hit free agency, the 49ers will need some additional depth along their defensive line.

Backup defensive tackles Javon Kinlaw and Kevin Givens are set to hit free agency, while defensive ends Chase Young, Randy Gregory, and Clelin Ferrell are all hitting the open market after a year in San Francisco.

While the 49ers could re-sign a few of their free agents, players like Kinlaw and Young may have priced themselves out of San Francisco’s range.

Additionally, the defensive line group seems deep this year, with potential targets stemming across all of the first three rounds of the draft, such as Missouri’s Darius Robinson, Oregon’s Brandon Dorlus, or Kansas’s Austin Booker.

With the talent across the board in this draft, the 49ers should look to draft best-player-available (BPA) and that should lead to a defensive lineman within the first two days of the draft.

Offensive line

The 49ers saw their offensive line go through inconsistencies this past season, which was expected with inexperienced starters on the right side.

Now, well-positioned with picks in each of the first two rounds, the offensive line should be a priority for the 49ers, who could look to take a tackle, as well as interior players.

Frankly, San Francisco’s offensive line is average or below average outside of Trent Williams, and upgrades are needed.

The 49ers have utilized resources in the draft to target the position in the past, but haven’t seen overwhelming successes yet. It’ll be important to hit on players in this draft and that especially relates to the offensive line, which could be the best player available at No. 31.

San Francisco could revamp their entire right side of the offensive line, meaning we could see as many as three new starters next season. Prioritizing the position in the draft and hitting on prospects would go a long way to achieving that outcome.

Wide Receiver

Now, the 49ers likely have their three starters at receiver for 2024 on the roster in Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, and Jauan Jennings.

However, the 49ers need to be projecting for the future as well, and that’s where receiver comes in as a position to target.

Jennings will be an unrestricted free agent in 2025 and will likely position himself to earn a solid, multi-year deal in free agency that the 49ers won’t be able to afford.

Additionally, should they re-sign Aiyuk, the 49ers could move on from Deebo Samuel via trade next offseason, as it’ll be tough to keep two top-tier receiver contracts on the books, especially when other extensions, such as one for Brock Purdy, will come into the limelight down the road.

The receiver talent is pretty deep in this class, and the 49ers should find strong talent on Day 2 or later to potentially serve a role both this year and in the future.

Depth is needed for the upcoming season as punt returner Ray-Ray McCloud and Chris Conley are scheduled to be unrestricted free agents this offseason, while backup Danny Gray hasn’t materialized into a rotational piece yet.