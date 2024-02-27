John Lynch talks 49ers draft philosophy: ‘We just like drafting good players’

John Lynch spoke at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and fielded questions about the vacant defensive coordinator position, Brandon Aiyuk’s status, and their draft philosophy.

John, with the draft going on, draft picks and roster construction are obviously fluid. Would you consider that your draft strategy is more best player available or drafting for need in certain spots?

I think it’s unique, to each year, each round, you obviously have an overall philosophy. We just like drafting good players, and it doesn’t matter when, and sometimes guys don’t get drafted, and become free agents. And I think if anything, we’ve shown that it doesn’t quite matter where in that process you become part of our team. You’re going to have an opportunity, and if you can help us, you’ll be a part of us. So, that’s what we look for. We’ve got a lot of characteristics that we’ve defined over time that we value, and we try to focus in on those, both in the talent of the player, and their makeup. So that’s what we’ve found to be successful.

The 49ers target characteristics on and off the field. Lynch spoke about how Ji’Ayir Brown blew the team away with his meeting and tape. The team will swing on the players they target regardless of perceived value from the outside.

Before Lynch’s press conference, Lynch embraced “Big Dom” from Philadephia’s sidelines as he was present with Eagles GM Howie Roseman and Eagles HC Nick Sirianni.

When Dom was asked by Roseman whether he was John Lynch’s “security.” Dom replied: “Big Niners fan.”

A fun little moment before the press conference began.