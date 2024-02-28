49ers rank 6th overall in NFLPA’s team report card

The NFLPA released its annual team report cards, where each club received a grade on the treatment of families, food/cafeteria, nutritionist/dietician, locker room, training room, training staff, weight room, strength coaches, team travel, head coach, and owner.

The San Francisco 49ers received As and Bs across the board outside of their training room, which received a C, and team travel, which received a C+.

Here’s how the team scored in each category:

Treatment of families: A-

Food/Cafeteria: A-

Nutritionist/Dietician: B+

Locker room: B+

Training room: C

Training staff: B-

Weight room: B+

Strength coaches: B+

Team Travel: C+

Head coach: A

Owner: A-

The Niners are up one spot last year and rank sixth overall after the 2023 season:

The 49ers finish the year ranked 6th overall. The positives for the team start at the top of the organization, with the players giving high marks to the club ownership group and CEO Jed York along with head coach Kyle Shanahan. Responding players also highly ranked the treatment of families and the food program. The one area that survey respondents believe needs to be prioritized going forward is the training room. The room itself is small with a limited number of treatment tables. Also, the hot/cold tubs are very small, which limits the players’ ability to comfortably use them to either warm up or recover.

Only 56 percent of the players feel like they have enough hot tub space, and 62 percent said the same about the cold tub. Those each ranked 29th and 28th overall. If working on and adding tubs for players are the biggest gripe, then you’re doing something right.

The 49ers ranked second in treatment of families, as they provide daycare on gamedays and a family room at Levi’s Stadium. The cafeteria — which is delicious with plenty of options — ranked fourth overall in foot taste and third in food freshness.

While the team gave Kyle Shanahan a high score, the Niners ranked 14th overall in the category, where players were asked if the head coach was willing to listen to the locker room.

You'll be able to read the full report about the 49ers specifically here.