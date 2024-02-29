49ers reacts survey: Which position would surprise you the most in the 1st round?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Francisco 49ers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

During the Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch tenure, the 49ers have drafted a quarterback, defensive tackle, wide receiver, edge rusher, offensive tackle, linebacker, and defensive linemen in the first round.

Their second-round picks have been edge rushers, guards, and receivers. How the draft board plays out may have influenced some of those picks. The Cincinnati Bengals traded in front of the Niners to select Cam Taylor-Britt. Teams only do that when they know a player won’t fall to them. That’s how San Francisco ended up with Drake Jackson.

But what positions this team values and how they plan on building is evident. Aaron Banks has been the lone high investment at guard. Outside of that, we’re talking about minimum deals in free agency, like Daniel Brunskill or Ben Garland, or later-round picks, such as Spencer Burford.

In two decades, the organization hasn’t used a first or second-round pick on a cornerback. But they did give a sizeable contract to Charvarius Ward, which has paid off.

In the spirit of the NFL Combine taking place this week, which position would surprise you the most if the 49ers used a first-round pick on it?

A wide receiver is an option, but that’s under the assumption the Niners keep Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. That’d be a situation where the best player available is a wideout, and the team feels that player is too good to pass up.

The other option is cornerback. John Lynch said at the NFL Combine that’s a position that needs to be addressed every year. Deommodore Lenoir is heading into the final year of his contract, and there isn’t much depth behind him and Ward. Will this be the year the 49ers finally use their top pick on a premium position?

The last option was an interior lineman. That’s a clear weakness, and it was highlighted throughout the Super Bowl. On the one hand, you want to address your needs with the top players. But on the other, some of the best guards in the league — outliers like Zach Martin aside — were taken in the later rounds.

The other option is any other position or “the field.” Explain to us in the comments what position would surprise you and why.

