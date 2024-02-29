Golden Nuggets: Will we see a splash move by the 49ers this offseason?

Splash moves are all over the google search for the 49ers.

I think no one is going to be perfect and I think what I was proud of — he owned his mistake right there and Spencer knows that,” Lynch said. “That’s a tight group. Nobody is tighter than the O-line.”

On what ended up being the offense’s final play in overtime of the Super Bowl, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones got past the line untouched, pressuring Brock Purdy and forcing a field goal. In Feliciano’s attempt to defend Colton McKivitz’s not blocking the star pass rusher on the play, he indicated it was Burford’s mistake.

“[Feliciano] said something to try to defend one teammate and in the process felt bad about what he did to another and he owned it,” Lynch said. “Spencer understands that and so that’s who we are.

“Nobody is going to be perfect, but when you make a mistake, own up to it and know that we are tight enough and have been through enough experiences that we’ve got each other’s back.”

“Like if we’re talking $30 [million] or $40 million a year, you could easily finagle it with a huge signing bonus … to have a low cap hit for 2024 and help the 49ers,” podcast host Phil Mackey said.

“If the Niners come calling. Done deal,” KTSP’s Darren Wolfson said on “The Mackey & Judd” podcast. “Now … the elephant in the room is their cap situation. How exactly are they creating the necessary cap space? I don’t even think Kirk would be looking to break the bank to go play for Kyle Shanahan.”

“We also know from on the record comments going back multiple years what Kyle thinks of Kirk,” Wolfson added. “Kyle thinks the world of Kirk. I can’t get off their cap situation … and hey, are we sure that Kirk is some sort of upgrade on [Brock] Purdy?”

The 49ers have completed a third interview for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that defensive backs coach Daniel Bullocks interviewed for the position on Wednesday. Former Chargers head coach Brandon Staley and 49ers defensive passing game coordinator Nick Sorensen have also interviewed.

Chiefs defensive backs coach David Merritt is also set for an interview for the job.

Bullocks has been on the 49ers staff since 2017. He took on his current role in 2023 and was the team’s safeties coach for four years before changing his role. He also worked for the Jaguars, Eastern Michigan, and Northern Iowa after ending a four-year playing career with the Lions.

If the 49ers want to make a big splashy move in the next few weeks, they could try to weaken the one team in their way — the Chiefs — by trading for their shutdown cornerback L’Jarius Snead. The Chiefs just gave him the franchise tag and permission to seek a trade because they don’t intend on extending his contract. And the 49ers have established that they love acquiring Chiefs castoffs (see Ford and Ward).

A secondary of Snead, Ward, Deommodore Lenoir, Talanoa Hufanga and Ji’Ayir Brown would be as good as any secondary in the NFL.

Don’t be surprised if the 49ers go big.

The 49ers could use some extra production from the tight end position behind George Kittle.

Ross Dwelley and Charlie Woerner, both of whom were known for their blocking more than pass-catching, are set to become free agents.

The 49ers could use this as an opportunity to bring in a better pass-catching backup tight end who can also block when called upon.

They could look to someone like Austin Hooper or Mike Gesicki. Both players had below average seasons in 2023 and could be signed on cheap deals that help the 49ers avoid any salary cap hits.

The 49ers also need to find a No. 3 wide receiver if Jauan Jennings departs in free agency, but it may be easier to land that replacement in the draft.