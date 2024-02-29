The case for each defensive coordinator candidate

The search for Steve Wilks’ replacement as defensive coordinator continues for the 49ers. John Lynch stated yesterday that the team is in “no rush,” and any candidate wouldn’t overhaul the team’s schematic identity. The four known candidates are former Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, San Francisco’s defensive pass game specialist Nick Sorenson, 49ers defensive backs coach Daniel Bullocks, and Kansas City’s defensive back coach Dave Merritt.

Merritt’s interview satisfies one of the two minority external interviews following the NFL’s Rooney rule. There will be one more name to throw into the search soon.

Let’s lay out the resume and case for each candidate.

Brandon Staley

Staley’s tenure as head coach of the Chargers did not go well. As a defensive mind, the Chargers routinely underwhelmed under Staley’s watch. In 2021, the Chargers ranked at the bottom of most defensive categories, including allowing the third-most points (459) and the third-most yards (6,122).

2020 was Staley’s finest season as defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams allowed the fewest points (296) and yards (4,511) in the league. Staley’s defensive scheme revolves around two high safety looks, but the question becomes, is Staley more equipped to run a defense instead of an entire team?

Nick Sorensen

As one of the two in-house candidates, there is optimism surrounding Sorenson based on familiarity with the team’s defensive philosophy and roster. In 2023, the 49ers notched a league-high 22 interceptions, which tied with the Chicago Bears.

Sorensen has NFL experience as a safety, with stops in Miami, St. Louis, Jacksonville, and Cleveland. After his playing career was over in 2010, Sorensen joined Seattle’s staff in 2013 as the assistant special teams coach before being promoted to assistant defensive backs coach in 2016 and finishing as the secondary coach from 2017-2020.

Daniel Bullocks

As the 49ers defensive backs coach, Bullocks oversaw Charvarius Ward’s finest season as a professional and Deommodore Lenoir’s growth in 2023. Wilks is known as a secondary first defensive coordinator, but the 49ers view Bullocks as someone who can develop and cultivate the 49ers secondary.

Whoever is tabbed for the job will have to deploy zone coverage more often than not, as the 49ers are a 60 percent zone coverage defense. Bullock’s experience with the secondary could be the key to continuity for the 49ers.

Dave Merritt

Merritt has experience under Steve Spagnoulo, which makes his candidacy enticing. Is there a possibility Merritt can bring over the same philosophies and adjustments that Spagnoulo is famous for? It’s worth noting the emergence of L’Jarius Sneed, who the Chiefs franchise-tagged in 2023.

Down the stretch, the Chiefs defense was stingy. Merritt could be just the external candidate who can elevate the 49ers defensive unit in 2024.

Which candidate would you prefer in 2024?