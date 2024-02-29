The NFL Draft Combine is underway and the San Francisco 49ers are fully in offseason mode, as several reports are coming out about players meeting with the organization.

That means it’s time to start evaluating who the best fits for the team are across the board, starting with their first selection at No. 31.

While offensive line and defensive line have been gaining traction as positions of interest in the first round for San Francisco, there are a number of talented players that could be available, allowing the 49ers to potentially draft the best player available.

With that said, could the 49ers draft a cornerback at No. 31? Let’s evaluate the potential options.

Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinistry

Fellow cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and Quinyon Mitchell have been gaining steam this draft process, but McKinstry is my top cornerback in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Intriguingly, McKinstry is also the lone cornerback of the trio who has taken a formal meeting with the 49ers at the NFL Combine, which he confirmed to me during his media availability on Thursday.

You can listen to the entirety of McKinstry’s press conference at the NFL Combine here.

Why is McKinstry my top cornerback?

The Alabama defensive back is the most scheme-independent corner in the class, as he’s showcased the ability to play well off-coverage, in man-press, and press-bail.

Possessing a solid frame at 6’1, 190 pounds, McKinstry is the ideal outside cornerback and will be able to involve all of those skills in the 49ers’ system.

Now, McKinstry doesn’t possess the best straight-line speed in comparison to his peers, but it shows to not matter as much on film, as he’s one of the smartest cornerbacks in the class.

McKinstry’s primary issue is that he’s inconsistent with utilizing physicality to challenge receivers when necessary, which could lead to some growing pains in the NFL, but he would be a strong complement to Charvarius Ward on the outside, serving as the future for the team.

The bigger question when it comes to McKinstry is how far he’ll fall, as it’s expected that the cornerback will be taken within the first 20 picks of the NFL Draft.

Still, it’s telling that the 49ers did partake in a formal visit with the cornerback at the Combine, showcasing some level of interest, which they’ve mainly done with mid-round players at the position.

Alabama CB Terrion Arnold

Terrion Arnold is my No. 2 cornerback in the 2024 NFL Draft, ranking slightly behind his Alabama teammate.

The intriguing factor is that there isn’t much separation, profile-wise, between the top three cornerbacks in the class, as Arnold stands at 6’0, 196 pounds.

Arnold plays with the most aggressiveness as a tackler, which certain teams such as the 49ers will certainly covet, of the top trio.

Additionally, the Alabama redshirt sophomore has an extremely quick recovery speed to match his good hips and good long speed, making him a traditional outside cornerback.

Alabama played both of their top corners in the slot at times, but Arnold was inconsistent in that area, as his footwork was more inconsistent when having to cover the additional space.

Moreover, Arnold chooses to speed turn too often when covering in/out breaks, which won’t work as well in the NFL against better route-runners. Against comeback routes, Arnold can occasionally be too grabby, which might lead to early struggles at the next level.

However, the defensive back has a good feel for zone coverage, playing instinctively off his teammates in passing off receivers, making him a good fit for both zone and man-heavy schemes, although he’d be best utilized in more of a man-coverage capacity.

Like his teammate though, it’s unlikely that Arnold will fall to the backend of the first round, with mock drafts even sometimes projecting him inside the Top 10.

Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell

Perhaps the cornerback with the highest ceiling in the class, Quinyon Mitchell has exploded onto the draft scene after a strong outing at the Senior Bowl.

To me, Mitchell showcases clear similarities to Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen, although the physical profiles differ, with the former standing at 6’0, 196 pounds.

At Toledo, Mitchell was utilized in a ton of Cover-3 and Cover-4 schemes, usually asking him to play more off-ball. However, as he showed with reps during the Senior Bowl, Mitchell seems more suited for a man-dominant team, where he can be sticky in coverage with an ideal frame and top-tier speed for the position.

One tendency that Mitchell showcased was the issue of over-backpedaling at times, looking to rely on his speed to close the gap when playing off-coverage, which is a part of why he seems more suitable for a man-press system. Additionally, in those situations, Mitchell’s reactionary time was a tad bit late on occasion, leaving ample space between him and receivers on certain catches.

Mitchell’s calling card is his ball skills, as he’s good at attacking the ball, which led to a five-interception season in 2022 and 37 pass breakups over the last two seasons.

The corner’s speed and ability to remain sticky in man-coverage suit him well for defending double moves as well.

Overall, Mitchell is my third-best cornerback in the class, but is the biggest boom-or-bust product of the three, as he doesn’t have as many reps as a man-coverage corner, which should be his go-to in the NFL. But, his combination of traits and an ideal physical profile give him CB1 upside.

Like the other two, it seems unlikely that Mitchell will remain available late into the 20s, given his potential, making him more of an unrealistic candidate for the 49ers as well.

Clemson CB Nate Wiggins

Looking at potential later options, Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins fits the bill as an option to evaluate late in the first round or at the top of the second round.

A 6’2, 185-pound corner, Wiggins has good length for the position, while possessing strong ball skills as well, presenting a unique combination of traits.

However, as many lengthier corners are, Wiggins isn’t as strong in press coverage, as he struggles with hand fighting at the line of scrimmage, causing him to fall behind on releases.

As a result, he may be better suited for a system like Seattle’s where off-coverage or press-bail concepts are more prevalent, allowing Wiggins to showcase his IQ, while presenting him favorable opportunities to challenge the ball.

Now, I have a second-round grade on Wiggins, but don’t believe he’d be a great fit for the 49ers system, given their affinity for press-man corners.

Additionally, at 31, there would likely be better prospects available, should the 49ers look to address either a top need or the best player available, such as one of the top offensive tackles in the class.

CB Cooper DeJean

Cooper DeJean is one of the more polarizing prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, with several scouts projecting him more as a safety rather than a cornerback.

I can understand the reasoning, as DeJean is an excellent tackler, who consistently takes the right angles to the football.

Additionally, DeJean plays well in off or zone coverage, presenting solid speed in those situations as a cover corner.

However, at the line of scrimmage, DeJean does seem to have a slow reactionary first step, waiting for the receiver to make his move before converging and remaining in lockstep. Against faster receivers, I have doubts that would work as efficiently when in press coverage in the NFL.

At the top of his breaks, DeJean can be a little stiff getting out of breaks on backpedals, leaving a window of space for receivers in front of him as an off-coverage corner.

DeJean is also a smart, physical player, as he’s learned to play physically with his hands against receivers without getting flagged, essentially slowing them down and taking them off their respective routes.

Overall, I’d grade DeJean as a second-round cornerback as well, but the fit isn’t as strong with the 49ers, given his skill set.

However, it does feel that his skill set best translates as a safety in the NFL, where his instincts and tackling ability can overcome the stiffness and lack of fluidity as a cornerback.

Trade back?

At No. 31, it feels unrealistic that the 49ers would target a cornerback, as the top options either would likely be off the board or would be a reach at the spot.

One potential target could be Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr., who did meet with the 49ers at the combine (albeit not a formal visit), but it feels likely that better players will be available at No. 31 that would suit San Francisco’s roster better.

However, the potential chance that a cornerback becomes the pick evolves when considering a trade down.

If San Francisco moves into the early or mid-second round, players like Wiggins, DeJean, Rakestraw, or a number of other defensive backs could come into play, while the 49ers could see an opportunity to gain additional capital.

While a trade up seems likelier than a trade down, given that the 49ers already have 11 draft picks, the options are all in the air, as the NFL Draft is filled with uncertainty.