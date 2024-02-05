49ers will likely see Jerick McKinnon in the Super Bowl

The San Francisco 49ers landed in Las Vegas late Sunday afternoon.

How many of the Faithful are heading the Levi’s to send the team off?



2019/20 was unreal ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RIPrHodDUp — Keiana Martin (@KeianaMartinTV) February 4, 2024

Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas! pic.twitter.com/oMXSrikKGk — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) February 5, 2024

It’s officially game week for the Super Bowl. Distractions will be aplenty as the team will have media availability daily through Friday.

Let’s talk about what happened during the weekend.

Potential distraction?

Over the weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs were in the news — specifically, their quarterback. But not the way Patrick Mahomes would have liked. His dad was arrested on suspicion of a DWI.

State law says the charge is a third-degree felony and carries a sentence of up to ten years in prison if convicted. That’s the third DWI for Mahomes Sr. One can’t help but wonder if that’ll be a talking point or a question at different points during the week.

It’s the Super Bowl. Somebody has to ask Mahomes Jr. about it, right? It would be a surprise if it weren’t brought up.

Jet makes his return

Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon was designated to return off the Injured Reserved List by Kansas City and had his practice window opened over the weekend.

He’s been out since Week 15. McKinnon, who Kyle Shanahan wanted to be Christian McCaffrey before he traded for the real deal, is the ultimate security blanket for Mahomes. Even at 31, McKinnon can make plays in the screen game and always seems to have either clutch reception for a first down in the biggest situations of the game.

His return shouldn’t be scoffed at despite his numbers. We’ll get into the matchups in the game as the week goes along, but the Chiefs are a heavy-screen team, and that’s a weakness on the 49ers’ defense.

Kansas City has funneled its offense through three players in the postseason. McKinnon gives Andy Reid and Mahomes another eligible receiver the team can trust.

Super Bowl gifts

The 49ers gifted their players and coaching staff a Peloton bike and cycling shoes for making the Super Bowl, per The Athletic’s Matt Barrows. The rules of the NFL allow the team to give gifts around a $1700 value. So, the team settled on...a Peloton.

Jed York was in a giving mood. The 49ers covered all expenses for everyone in the organization to fly to Las Vegas for Super Bowl 58, which is the same thing the team did four years ago for the Super Bowl in Miami.

Here’s York:

”We’re going to make sure that all staff and interns and everybody, they get to go. And we’re doing multiple team charters that are going. I mean, I couldn’t tell you all the details off the top of my head, but there’s a lot of alumni that are going. People are fired up.”

York is keeping the family tradition going.