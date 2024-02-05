Golden Nuggets: Welcome to Super Bowl media week

“Baldinger said, “Well, we’re going to put the spotlight on Brock Purdy and see if he bites the apple, Rich, as they like to say, or if he just plays, you know, just loose and carefree and just fearless. Because at the end of the day, I remember, like when Nick Foles won a Super Bowl with the Eagles here six years ago, Rich, like I said, okay, before that game is he’s got to make five throws that are just absolute highlight throws.

“And when you go back and watch that shootout with [Tom] Brady, he had ten. He had ten that day, where you go, ‘you can’t throw it any better.’ And they needed every one of those ten to win, including the Philly special.”

“Like 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, Anarumo routinely crafts opponent-specific game plans, constantly changing up fronts and coverages and making Cincy’s alignments tough to predict. He’s also very good at making halftime adjustments — never more so than in that 2021 season’s AFC Championship Game.

After Mahomes went 18-for-21 in the first half, throwing for 220 yards and three touchdowns, Anarumo went to a single-high safety alignment — putting the other safety into the middle of the field to disrupt intermediate routes — and frequently dropped eight defenders into coverage. Mahomes became increasingly confused: In the second half and overtime he was 8-for-18 for 55 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions, including the one that set up the Bengals’ winning field goal.”

“Entering this rematch in Super Bowl LVIII, though, the 49ers are actually more statistically resemblant of that 2019 Chiefs team, while Kansas City’s profile — less explosive, but more balanced — looks much more like San Francisco’s used to.”

“He’ll be a magnet on media days, because everyone knows Kittle loves to talk. Some may see him as a bit over-the-top clowny, but as one person who is around the team on a daily basis said, “He’s saying stuff with more substance this year.”

Kittle’s deeper side is sometimes overpowered by the fun guy. He can’t help himself, he just loves him some football, loves the violence, loves his teammates, loves everything about it, including talking about it.

One thing that will stand out in the media sessions, Kittle’s included, is these guys would rather talk about their teammates than themselves.”