Super Bowl Sunday is a national holiday. I, for one, believe it should be observed on Monday with a day off for everyone. Food, commercials, halftime shows, and, of course, the big game is a perfect time for a get-together. But what if your favorite team is playing in the big game?

Fans have superstitions. During the 2012-2013 postseason run, I wore the same outfit, ate the same food, and drank the same beer during each 49ers game. My Patrick Willis jersey, black Jumpman shorts, and high-top red and black Nike Terminators combo were undefeated and headed into the Super Bowl. My confidence soared as I invited my family and friends over to my house for a party to celebrate a 49ers Super Bowl victory.

We know how that game ended, but family and friends had to watch my emotions swing for three hours. By the time the game ended, I turned into Martin Lawrence and kicked everyone out of my house, then proceeded to clean every inch of my house in complete silence.

The 49ers headed to Miami after destroying the Green Bay Packers, and I booked my plane ticket at halftime of the NFC Championship game. I couldn’t afford a ticket to the game, but I wanted to take part in the festivities and watch the game at a local brewery. There were no superstitions this time, as I made peace with the fact that no matter what I wore or ate, the game was decided by the players on the field. We all know how that game ended, and I probably uttered 15 words throughout the game.

From that moment on, I decided I was unable to watch the 49ers play with any sort of company. During this playoff run, I’ve sat in my room alone, watching the game to avoid looking off as I process what is happening. I plan to watch Sunday’s game in my room again.

There is no right or wrong way to be a fan. Wear your lucky outfit, eat whatever food you feel is lucky, and scream until you lose your voice. How will you be viewing the Super Bowl? A party? A bar? Small get-together? By yourself? Whichever way you choose to watch the game, enjoy yourself responsibly. Super Bowl Sunday is a holiday, and it only comes once a year. This time, the 49ers are involved, so stress levels will be raised.