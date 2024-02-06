Kyle Shanahan on the 49ers practice conditions: ‘It is what it is’

The San Francisco 49ers weren’t happy with their practice conditions at UNLV. The NFL waited until last week to redo the surface, which has left the field softer ‘than the Niners like.

NFL Commissioner Rodger Goodell called the field “playable,” saying it passed league standards unanimously, according to 23 experts.

We knew we’d get an answer from the 49ers’ side, and head coach Kyle Shanahan didn’t make any excuses: “We’re not worried about it at all. It is what it is. We’re here, and we won’t change anything.”

As PR-y as that answer sounds, the pros of staying at the current facility likely outweighed the cons. Shanahan believes the conditions of the field will get better each day. There’s also no guarantee that the NFL would approve other fields the Niners would want to practice on.

So, this should be the last time we have to talk about the footing of a practice field.

Shanahan also said tight end Ross Dwelley’s practice window won’t open for the Super Bowl, so the veteran’s season remains over.