Fred Warner on the Chiefs: ‘It’s gonna be our biggest challenge yet’

Steve Wilks addressed the 49ers’ defensive execution and effort leading into the biggest game of the season, and Fred Warner echoed those sentiments during Opening night.

Warner stated about the defensive standard:

“I mean, last week wasn’t our best outing for sure, not by any means It’s been a standard of great defensive play that’s been Instilled here since I’ve been here, you know, and the Kansas City offense has a lot of great weapons really good offense and it’s gonna be our biggest challenge yet in the biggest moment in setting ever and we’re excited for the challenge, you know, this is a great opportunity for us to bounce back the right way You know, whatever I can do do to get the guys going on game day, that’s what I’m going to do. I think that’s part of my job as being one of the leaders of the team is to kind of— football is a different sport. It’s not like basketball or baseball or things like that. There is an emotional component of playing the game.”

It seems the team understands the defensive struggles during the playoffs, and it has been addressed. Nick Bosa, Chase Young, and Wilks have all addressed and acknowledged the changes needed to raise the Lombardi trophy on Sunday night.

The 49ers have managed to come back against the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions, but being down double digits to the two-time Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will be a tough hill to climb. Regardless of what has happened, the team can finish the job with one more big defensive effort.