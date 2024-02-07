Kyle Shanahan highlights Brock Purdy’s ‘rare’ trait and why he’s fun to call plays for

It didn’t take long to realize how San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan started calling games differently once Brock Purdy was under center. There are numerous examples of Shanahan trusting Purdy.

Against the Green Bay Packers in rainy conditions, when it was evident that Purdy couldn’t control the ball as a passer, Brock threw it more times than he had all season.

We’re getting some of the silliest questions imaginable during the media week. For example:

The kinda questions the players are getting asked this week:



“Would you get a tattoo of Brock Purdy’s face anywhere on your body, if you were guaranteed a Super Bowl win?”



Dre Greenlaw: “Man, that shits weird.”



/Thinks about it longer.



"Of course I would."

Shanahan has been asked about his Super Bowl losses ad nauseam, but he’s taking those in stride. On Tuesday, Shanahan was asked what trait he’s noticed in Purdy that’s helped him get to this point. Kyle pointed out how Brock remains unfazed through anything:

“That’s, I think, the most special thing about Brock. He doesn’t have to change much because that’s who he really is. I mean, Brock is as humble of a person as I’ve ever been around. I talk about him having just a strong foundation on who he is, and it’s rare. I think people have that coming out of high school. I bet he had it, just looking at what he did in college and how people speak of him. I know when he came to the league, you could see it on him right away. You’ve seen it through everything. I mean, the third-string quarterback, the starting quarterback, what he’s done this year, he’s still the same guy as he was the first day. And you can ask him, I think it has a lot to do with his faith, how he leads his life, but he carries everything he does.”

Quarterback coach Brian Griese said that Purdy’s success can be attributed to his aggressive mindset. Shanahan spoke about how his play-calling has changed with that in mind and Brock under center:

“Your ebb and flow with how you call plays changes with your players, of course with the quarterback, but also with everyone else. I mean, the O-line is a factor, the eligibles you’re trying to get the ball to, how the defense is playing. Everything affects your play-calling, and I’ve been fortunate enough to be able to call plays for a long time and been in a lot of different situations. But having Brock, it’s been a lot of fun. You could feel it last year. Just each game, I got more comfortable with him, seeing what he could do and how aggressive he is. And sometimes guys are aggressive, a little too aggressive, and then all of a sudden, you get them in trouble, and you’ve got to pull it back. But Brock’s been pretty impressive with that stuff. Usually, when it’s not there, he makes the right decision as consistently as anyone I’ve been around, and he’s been real fun to call plays for.”

As a play-caller, you’re taking the variance that comes with an aggressive quarterback every day of the week. A turnover sprinkled here and there may be difficult to accept at the moment, but you know that points aren’t at a premium, and — especially with Purdy — you can score in the blink of an eye.