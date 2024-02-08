NN Super Bowl Prediction Contest: 49ers a win away from title number six

After several months of action, we are finally on the cusp of the final game of this NFL season. The San Francisco 49ers are slated to face Kansas City in Super Bowl 58 for the second time in the past four years. Kyle Shanahan and the Niners have a new quarterback and running back for this championship rematch while Kansas City’s offense is far less explosive despite the presence of Patrick Mahomes, but pairs with the best defense Mahomes has ever played with.

Who will come out on top?

One added rule for the final Super Bowl game will be a prediction of the total offensive yards by both teams to serve as a tie-breaker in case of any final point total ties. The official stat will be per the ESPN’s Box Score Team Stats for the game. An example of an acceptable score and total yards format can look like this:

San Francisco @ Kansas City: 42 – 38

Total Yards = 840

Odds for all the games are available on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here is Marc’s pick:

49ers over Kansas City 31-21: This is what it boils down to, the more analysis you do of this matchup, the more appealing the 49ers are. Kansas City’s defense has been elite this season, but it has also struggled to stop the run. Few are better than Kyle Shanahan at making a defense as good as their weakest link. Despite his recent struggles, Brock Purdy has shown in the postseason that he is not afraid of the biggest moments. The only reason I would pick Kansas City to win is Patrick Mahomes. Granted, that’s a pretty compelling reason, but with the 49ers only slightly favored, I lean toward the better all-around team.

Here are the picks to make:

49ers vs. Kansas City (Sunday at 3:30 PM Pacific)

Total Yards