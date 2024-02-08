Christian McCaffrey wins Offensive Player of the Year; Patrick Willis inducted into the Hall of Fame

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey beat out Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill for the AP Offensive Player of the Year. McCaffrey led the way with 39 first-place votes. Tyreek Hill finished with seven first-place votes.

Brock Purdy finished seventh in the voting:

AP Offensive Player of the Year



Christian McCaffrey 39-8-3 = 222

Tyreek Hill 7-32-8 = 139

CeeDee Lamb 1-4-28 = 45

Lamar Jackson 3-3-8 = 32

Dak Prescott 0-1-2 = 5

Josh Allen 0-1-0 = 3

Brock Purdy 0-1-0 = 3

Travis Etienne 0-0-1 = 1 — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) February 9, 2024

W

McCaffrey winning OPOY isn’t a surprise. It was expected. The same can’t be said for former 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis.

The 2007 Defensive Rookie of the Year and All-Pro member in his first six seasons was officially inducted into the Hall of Fame Thursday night. Here’s a statement from the team:

“Congratulations to Patrick Willis on his well-deserved honor of being elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Willis has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest linebackers in NFL history. He set a standard of excellence and provided exemplary leadership for his teammates. His grit and passion for the game anchored our defense and elevated everyone around him. We join the 49ers Faithful in celebrating Willis as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024.”

Willis is the sixth player in the franchise who only played for the 49ers to make the Hall of Fame. He was an incredible talent and the only player in 49ers history to be selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first seven seasons. Only three other players in NFL history share that feat. Willis is the definition of a Hall of Famer. Congrats on being recognized as one of the best to ever play the game.