NaVorro Bowman expected to join Jim Harbaugh with the Chargers as a LB coach

It’s been an eventful 24 hours for one of the best linebacking duos in NFL history. Patrick Willis was snubbed as a first-ballot Hall of Famer but was inducted on Thursday night.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted that the Los Angeles Chargers are targeting Willis’s running mate, NaVorro Bowman, as their new linebacker coach. Jim Harbaugh already brought in Greg Roman. Now, Bowman gets his shot in the NFL as a position coach.

I’d side with Harbaugh when it comes to evaluating talent, whether that’s on the roster or a coaching staff. But just because Bowman is one of the former greats doesn’t mean he hasn’t earned a shot to coach in the NFL.

Bowman joined the University of Maryland Terrapins last May as a defensive analyst. One year later, he’s headed to the big leagues. Harbaugh understands Bowman’s knowledge well and what he brings to the table. It probably won’t be long before he gets promoted, and we’re talking about Bowman, the defensive coordinator.