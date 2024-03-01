49ers have the biggest adjusted cap for 2024; gain $5.7 million in cap space from 2023

The more information that comes out about the salary cap, the more good news the San Francisco 49ers receive. The 2024 cap jumped to $255.4 million.

Per Over the Cap and their recent update, the 49ers had a positive adjustment of $5.7 million. Per the website, this was an accumulation of incentives that counted on the cap in 2023 but were not earned, credits for bonus repayments, guaranteed salary offsets, per-game bonus credits, and the team carryover.

So, now, the 49ers have an adjusted cap totaling $296.6 million this coming season, which is the largest in the NFL. Credit the front office for their forward-thinking, knowing they’d need to create cap space to help in 2024.

Here are the top three teams when it comes to adjusted cap space, Per Over the Cap:

49ers - $296.6M

Cleveland Browns - $289.9M

Arizona Cardinals $269.6M

That shows you the difference between what San Francisco is working with and even the team in third place. The average adjusted cap is $262.8M. Despite having around $5.7 million extra in cap space, the 49ers are still over the allotted cap as of writing by $284, 282.

A couple of restructures and extensions could provide the 49ers with ample cap space needed to make a move in free agency. Plus, there are always cap casualties to save space immediately.