49ers combine visit tracker: The Niners have met with a McCaffrey and a Gore

Day four of the NFL scouting combine is underway, and the 49ers have been a busy organization. Prospects have confirmed informal and formal visits with the team over the last two days. Secondary, running backs, and wide receivers took to the podium on Thursday and Friday.

The cornerbacks the 49ers formally met with in Indy are: Ennis Rakestraw Jr. from Missouri, Max Melton from Rutgers, and added he’s met with the team five or six times since the Senior Bowl, Decamerion Richardson from Mississippi State, and Kool-Aid McKinstry from Alabama.

McKinstry is the consensus top corner in the draft. The 49ers have three defensive coordinator candidates who are secondary specialists, so it’s no surprise to see the team interviewing these prospects. McKinstry, however, may be out of the teams’ range and could require a trade-up in the first round. Ian Rapaport reported McKinstry’s medical evaluation revealed a Jones fracture in his right foot, and he will not participate in Combine drills but will run at his pro day and be 100 percent by training camp.

The wide receivers the team met with are Jalen McMillan from Washington, Xavier Legette from South Carolina, Ladd McConkey from Georgia, Luke McCaffrey from Rice, Bub Means from Pitt, Xavier Worthy from Texas, Brenden Rice from USC, Troy Franklin from Oregon, and Brian Thomas Jr. from LSU.

The names that stick out are Rice and McCaffrey, as they are sons of former 49ers. McCaffrey met with the team at the Senior Bowl and the combine. McConkey stated he’s met with all 32 teams since the Senior Bowl. Pro Football Focus has Legette (#10), McConkey (#6), Franklin (#5), and Thomas Jr. (#4) in their top 10 receiver rankings heading into the draft.

The four running backs to have confirmed informal visits with the 49ers are Frank Gore, Jr. from Southern Mississippi, Jahwar Jordan from Louisville, Daijun Edwards from Georgia, and Isaac Guerendo from Louisville.

Gore Jr. spoke about his father’s influence and the praise his father has thrown out about being a smarter running back than he was. The press conference held this morning was engaging, and Gore Jr. comes off as a confident yet humble young man.

Interestingly enough, the 49ers have met with a quarterback in Indy. Michael Pratt from Tulane met informally with the 49ers, and one wonders if the 49ers will round out their quarterback room from the draft with one of their 11 draft picks.

With the 49ers returning to the first round of the NFL Draft, the possibilities start to pile up and should make for an interesting process and draft.