Is offensive line the move at No. 31 for the 49ers?

The San Francisco 49ers finally have a first-round pick again, selecting at No. 31 in the 2024 NFL Draft as they look to complement their roster with younger pieces.

Much has been made about what San Francisco should do with their first selection, as the draft class appears fairly deep, meaning desirable talent should be there when the 49ers pick in the first round.

Meanwhile, the offensive line group in this class is extremely deep, as there could be up to potentially 11 first-round grades with the number of tackles present in the class.

With that said, given the state of San Francisco’s offensive line, should they address the position with their first-round pick?

The answer? Yes and No.

Looking at the group of offensive linemen, the 49ers could very well find themselves a talented player should they sit at No. 31, given the number of projected high-quality players in the class.

With how deep this class seems on the forefront, the 49ers should ultimately employ a strategy that has served them well in the later rounds, but has eluded them in the earlier rounds: best player available.

Funny enough, that could be an offensive lineman, such as Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton, Duke’s Graham Barton, Washington’s Troy Fautanu, or BYU’s Kingsley Suamataia, which is rarely the case when it comes to the NFL Draft.

However, the 49ers shouldn’t force an offensive lineman selection if the value isn’t there. That’s how they’ve struggled with certain picks in the past, even if a need was present at the time.

Now, a trade up to secure the value is certainly in the cards, as it feels like good talent should fall into the 20s in this class, as the top half of the first round will likely be filled with the top quarterbacks, receivers, offensive linemen, and edge rushers.

But, overall, there are a number of avenues that San Francisco could go, highlighting the tough decision ahead of them at No. 31, which will be a key selection for the team’s future.