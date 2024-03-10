Golden Nuggets: one sleep until free agency begins

“The 49ers don’t look like an obvious fit for most of the remaining big-name free agents. More likely, the Niners will be on the lookout for an ascending, undervalued young player who could outperform any deal. Depending on how high their prices climb, edge rushers such as Houston’s Jonathan Greenard or the Jets’ Bryce Huff could be in play.”

“A trade for Joey would be too pricey for the 49ers, likely costing multiple draft picks, not to mention a salary of $22 million in 2024. But if the Chargers cut the four-time Pro Bowler, the 49ers and Bosa’s representation could broker a much more fiscally friendly contract.”

“It was the type of conservative course Lynch and Shanahan planned to take last year, when Bosa was poised for a huge contract, but they approached CEO Jed York before free agency because Hargrave changed their plans.

A year later, with their Super Bowl quest unfulfilled, it wouldn’t qualify as a surprise if that meeting was recently replicated.

“We went to Jed,” Lynch said, “and had a discussion about, ‘Hey, at some point, you’ve got to pull back. But we’d like to go after it this year.’”