49ers trade up with Broncos to No. 12 to draft offensive tackle in NFL Wires’ mock draft

We’re getting closer to the draft so that means the mock drafts are rolling in. NFL Wires did a mock draft on Saturday where all the writers of the team sites pitched in. And in this one there were trades. The San Francisco 49ers had a mega-trade giving their first (No. 31), second (No. 63), and a sixth (No. 216) round pick to the Denver Broncos.

Niners Wire’s Kyle Madson broke down this trade seeing it too good to pass up. This led to them selecting Oregon State tackle Taliese Fuaga.

Trade Details: 49ers get No. 12 Broncos get Nos. 31, 63, 216 This offer from the Broncos was too good to pass up. For the low, low price of a second-round pick and sixth-round pick, the 49ers get to leap up 19 spots to snag the best available offensive tackle on the board instead of waiting to see who’s there at No. 31. Fuaga differs from the prospects dipping to 31 in most mocks because of his pro-ready all-around skill set. He’s a player San Francisco can credibly slot in at right tackle on Day 1 with the potential of moving him to left tackle once Trent Williams retires. Fuaga measured in at 6-6, 324 pounds at the combine and put up athletic testing numbers that match the movement skills he shows on tape. Some analysts believe he’s best-suited at guard, and the 49ers could use help there as well, but for now he’s an upgrade at RT and San Francisco has to feel good about the find while maintaining a ton of their 2024 draft capital.

Now we’re talking! I’ve harped that offensive line needs addressed and this is the perfect way to do it. Not only do the 49ers solve that pesky issue at right tackle after Mike McGlinchey left, they also get an understudy for Trent Williams in a few years should the latter retire. The 49ers have signed current right tackle Colton McKivitz to a one-year extension, but at $7 million for two years, there’s good indication they want him to compete in training camp.

Fuaga is a beast and can get some stability on the line, even if he might just be moved to guard. There’s a place for him on this offensive line.

Unfortunately, for the best tackle in the 2024 NFL Draft, I can’t say I see the 49ers mortgaging a trade. This trade is an absolute steal, but that’s also the problem, would the Broncos really accept it? It seems like a perfect storm if the 49ers front office can pull it off.

If they could though, there’s offensive line addressed right there, with plenty of ammo to come back into the second round for something else.

What do you think of this mock draft?